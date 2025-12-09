Indigo flights status: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad see 350+ flight cancellations despite DGCA's penance

IndiGo meltdown continued to cause grave inconvenience to lakhs of passengers who were left stranded at airports across India after their flights were cancelled. On Tuesday, over 350 flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports were reportedly cancelled. Let's have a look at the latest number of cancellations on 9 December.

Delhi airport: 152 flights cancelled — 76 arrivals and 76 departures

Bengaluru airport: 121 flights cancelled — 58 arrivals and 63 departures

Hyderabad airport: 58 flights cancelled — 14 arrivals and 44 departures

Advertisement

Mumbai airport: 31 flights cancelled — 14 arrivals and 17 departures

IndiGo's massive flight cancellations continued to cause chaos at major airports, including Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinarapu in a post on X said that a high-level review meeting was held on Monday to conduct a comprehensive assessment of IndiGo's operations. In this review meeting, all senior officials of the Ministry were instructed to conduct on-ground inspection of flight operations.

Aviation Ministry's reportedly issued directives to officers at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary to physically visit Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Goa and Thiruvananthapuram airports on 9 December to review and assess the overall situation.

The aviation watchdog's High-Level Committee summoned top IndiGo executives over the massive IndiGo flight cancellations, India Today reported. IndiGo executives, comprising CEO Pieter Elbers, will meet officials of the four-member panel on 10 December.

Advertisement

Another major development scheduled for Wednesday refers to revision of IndiGo's Winter Schedule 2025. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)directed IndiGo to amend its planned schedule and “submit a revised schedule by 5 PM on 10th December 2025.” Amid flight disruption and delays for the eighth day in a row, the DGCA asked the airlines to cut back 5% of flight operations as a penalty to its inability to operate planned schedules.

Operational crisis of the country's largest airlines prompted the government to initiate an inquiry. In an interview with DD News, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu alleged that the issue affecting IndiGo passengers was not because of the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS) but was instead linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning.

Winter session of Parliament discusses IndiGo meltdown During an address to the Winter session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Ram Mohan Naidu said that strict and appropriate action will be taken against the airlines in accordance with the governing rules. Addressing the IndiGo fiasco, Ram Mohan Naidu, "No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance."

Advertisement

Informing the lower house that DGCA issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation, he added, “IndiGo disruptions are stabilising; all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. Airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress. Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the Ministry," ANI reported.

Government instructed airlines to cap air fares after ticket prices rose sharply following massive cancellations. "Airfare has been capped at ₹18,000. It starts from ₹7500 for up to 500 kilometres, and beyond 1500 kilometres, it is ₹18000," a senior official told ANI.