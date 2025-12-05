IndiGo flights status: DGCA withdraws ‘no leave for weekly rest’ directive to ease disruptions

The DGCA on Friday withdrew an order it had passed on 20 January which specified that "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest" for airlines' crew members. This comes amid hundreds of IndiGo flights getting cancelled, causing massive disruptions to travellers.

The civil aviation regulator said that rolling back of this order comes amid 'operational disruptions' and communications received from a number of airlines regarding the same.

Check live updates of IndiGo flights right here! The order read, "Whereas, in view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision."

"Now, therefore, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," it added.

The gaps in planning ahead of the implementation of the revised FDTL, the second phase of which came into force from November 1, have resulted in crew shortage at IndiGo and is one of the key reasons for the current disruptions.

DGCA chief seeks pilots' cooperation The DGCA's chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on Friday requested the cooperation of all pilots to ensure smooth flight operations amid massive IndiGo flight disruptions.

In an appeal, the Director General said that in light of the current IndiGo flight disruptions due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain.

He noted that these disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations.

"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges.

"Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," Kidwai said.

