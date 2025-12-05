IndiGo flights status today: Disruptions enter fourth day after 550 flights cancelled on Thursday—Top 10 updates

After a shortage of crew led to hundreds of flight cancellations this week, IndiGo has informed India’s aviation regulator that it expects to have its operations back to normal by February 10. The airline also sought temporary relaxation of certain rules that restrict pilots’ nighttime duty hours. The disruptions entered fourth day after 550 flights got cancelled on Thursday.

IndiGo flights status today: Top 10 updates Disruptions continue on the fourth day as early morning flights from Delhi to Pune have been cancelled. When Mint checked IndiGo's website for the status of 6E 2343, 6E 2471 and 6E 6692 for today — all operating from Delhi to Pune — the airline showed them as cancelled.

View full Image 6E 6692 status

View full Image 6E 2471 status

View full Image 6E 2343 status

2. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Thursday night, following a briefing from IndiGo officials, that the disruptions were mainly the result of miscalculations and planning shortcomings during the rollout of Phase 2 of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) . According to the regulator, the airline acknowledged that the real crew requirement turned out to be higher than what it had estimated.

3. IndiGo on Thursday offered a “heartfelt apology” to passengers and industry stakeholders following extensive disruptions across its network over the previous days, adding that the airline is committed to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

4. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to assess the ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions and instructed the airline to promptly restore normal operations while ensuring that airfares remain unaffected by the current situation.

5. The government's statement mentioned, “All aspects of IndiGo's operational recovery and passenger support measures will continue to be closely monitored until full stability is achieved.”

6. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the company that runs IndiGo, dropped 3.4% on Thursday and have declined about 6% over the course of the week, according to Reuters.

7. Further flight cancellations are likely in the coming days, a PTI report noted, with Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stating that IndiGo will scale back its operations from December 8 to help limit disruptions.

8. The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) stated that IndiGo’s operational disruptions caused by crew shortages reflect a failure of proactive resource planning by leading airlines and suggested that there might also be an attempt to pressure the regulator, DGCA, into relaxing the new flight duty time limitation rules.

9. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) alleged that, despite having a two-year window to prepare for the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, IndiGo "inexplicably" imposed a “hiring freeze”.