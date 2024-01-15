IndiGo said a passenger assaulted its first officer while he was making a flight delay announcement onboard a Goa-bound aircraft at the Delhi airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an IndiGo statement, the accused passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action.

"On January 14, 2024, during the announcement of a flight delay by the first officer of flight 6E2175, a passenger assaulted the first officer. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action," the press statement of the IndiGo stated.

'No-fly list' The statement further mentioned that an internal committee has been formed to address the matter and inclusion of the passenger in the 'no-fly list' is under consideration.

"The incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are of paramount importance, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any such unacceptable behaviour," the statement further said.

Unruly passenger behaviour unacceptable, says Scindia Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable, amid a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot while he was making an announcement on flight delay.

In a post on X, Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.

Against the backdrop of a passenger assaulting a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Sunday, the minister said unruly behaviour is unacceptable.

"Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions," he said.

In another video clip, Katariya was seen being taken out of the aircraft by security personnel even as he apologised for his conduct.

He was then taken to a police station and later arrested.

Flight delayed by more than 10 hours According to the police, the co-pilot of flight number 6E 2175, between Delhi and Goa, and other security personnel gave a complaint regarding one passenger assaulting and misbehaving with them in the flight.

Katariya misbehaved and hit co-pilot Anup Kumar and created a nuisance inside the aircraft, the complaint stated.

The passenger was agitated as the flight was delayed for several hours, police said.

The flight took off from Delhi at 6 pm after a delay of more than 10 hours, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.

In a statement, IndiGo said the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action as per protocol. A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance) of the IPC and section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been registered against the passenger and investigation taken up, another police officer said.

