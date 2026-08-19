IndiGo flyers alert! Unable to book tickets, check-in? Airlines reports reservation platform issues: What you can do

IndiGo said on Wednesday (18 August) that it was facing intermittent problems with its core reservation system, leaving some passengers unable to book flights or complete online check-in. In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged disruptions to its reservation platform and said its teams were working on “priority” to restore services at the earliest.

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“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services,” the airline said on X.

“Our teams are working on priority, with our partner, to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

The airline urged passengers with immediate travel needs to contact its Contact Centre for assistance. Those with journeys scheduled for a later date were advised to try using the website or app again after some time.

“Customers requiring immediate travel assistance may reach out to our Contact Centre for support. Those customers who have a later travel are advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time.”

The airline also apologised to customers for the disruption and thanked them for their patience.

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“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The airline, which accounts for more than 65% of India’s domestic aviation market, said its teams were working with a technology partner to resolve the disruption. IndiGo did not identify the partner or disclose what had caused the technical issue.

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Several passengers also reported problems on X, with some saying they had been unable to complete web check-in through both the airline’s website and mobile app.

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Reuters quoted one passenger, who said a customer service representative was also unable to help because of apparent server problems.

IndiGo advised passengers travelling urgently to contact its call centre, while those with later journeys were asked to try the website or app again after some time.

The latest disruption comes months after IndiGo faced intense scrutiny in December when poor pilot roster planning led to around 4,500 flight cancellations. The disruption left tens of thousands of passengers stranded and was described as one of India’s worst aviation crises in years.

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IndiGo remains India's largest airline, in terms of market shares, occupying close to 60%, outpacing its peers in terms of market share. The firm recently announced its financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, swinging to a consolidated loss of ₹238 crore.

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Inter Globe Aviation logged a net profit of ₹20,496 crore in the year-ago period. The firm saw an uptick of 20% in revenue for the arforementioned period to ₹24,584 crore, from ₹5,227 crore in the previous financial year. The aviation company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 37% decline to ₹3,267 crore from ₹5,227 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 13.3% from 25.5%, seeing a dip of 1,220 basis points.

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