IndiGo says fog over Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon Airport may impact flight schedules; Delhi IGI shares travel advisory

IndiGo and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport issued travel advisories early Saturday in the wake of dense fog situations near airports that could impact flight services.

IndiGo said, “Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi, #Jammu, and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

The airline requested flyers to stay updated on their flight status. They can go to http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd to get an update. “Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support,” IndiGo said in a post X on Saturday.

“We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” it added.

Delhi airport shares travel advisory The Delhi airport said in a post on X that “low Visibility Procedures are currently in progress at Delhi Airport.”

It said, “All flight operations are functioning normally.” It also advosed passengers “to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Ministry of Civil Aviation issues directions to airlines The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday that in view of prevailing fog and low-visibility conditions impacting flight operations, airlines have been directed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms, in the interest of passenger safety and convenience.

This includes:

• Timely and accurate flight information

• Meals and refreshments for extended delays

• Rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations

• No denial of boarding after timely check-in

• Assistance during diversions and for persons with disabilities (PwDs)

• Timely refunds, baggage facilitation and effective grievance redressal