Attention flyers! All IndiGo flights get expensive by ₹425 to ₹2300 amid Iran conflict — Check new rates

IndiGo customers will now have to pay more for flights as the airlines introduced a new fuel charge on domestic and international routes. The new rates will be effective 12:01 am March 14, 2026.

The airline introduced a sector-wise fuel charge that may cost flyers ₹ 425 to ₹ 2300 more, depending on their destination. The move will increase the airfares.

From now on, if a person is booking IndiGo flights within India or the Indian sub-continent (Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives), he/she will have to pay ₹ 425 more on the fare.

This means, if you are travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight, the ticket will cost you ₹425 more than it did earlier.

Similarly, for those travelling to the Middle East — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Turkey, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Cyprus, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon — a ₹ 900 fuel charge will be implemented for new bookings, starting March 14.

For flights to and from South East Asia, China, Africa and West Asia, ₹ 1800 more will charged; and ₹ 2300 fuel charge will be levied for flights to and from European countries.

Routes Fuel Charge (in INR) Within Domestic India ₹ 425 Indian Subcontinent ₹ 425 Middle East ₹ 900 South East Asia and China ₹ 1800 Africa and West Asia ₹ 1800 Europe ₹ 2300

Why did IndiGo increase airfares? IndiGo's decision to levy fuel charges came amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran.

While announcing the introduction of the fuel charge, the airline said, “This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+% increase in fuel prices for the region.”

Also Read | Iran leader's representative clarifies Tehran has not blocked Strait of Hormuz

The airline said Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) represents a significant share of airlines’ operating cost. "This sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines’ costs and network, including IndiGo’s," it added.

In its statement, IndiGo said it “regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment.”