Attention flyers! All IndiGo flights get expensive by ₹425 to ₹2300 amid Iran conflict — Check new rates

IndiGo customers will now have to pay more for flights as the airlines introduced a new fuel charge on domestic and international routes. The new rates will be effective 12:01 am March 14, 2026.

The airline introduced a sector-wise fuel charge that may cost flyers ₹ 425 to ₹ 2300 more, depending on their destination. The move will increase the airfares.

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From now on, if a person is booking IndiGo flights within India or the Indian sub-continent (Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives), he/she will have to pay ₹ 425 more on the fare.

This means, if you are travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight, the ticket will cost you ₹425 more than it did earlier.

Similarly, for those travelling to the Middle East — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Turkey, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Cyprus, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon — a ₹ 900 fuel charge will be implemented for new bookings, starting March 14.

For flights to and from South East Asia, China, Africa and West Asia, ₹ 1800 more will charged; and ₹ 2300 fuel charge will be levied for flights to and from European countries.

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Routes Fuel Charge (in INR) Within Domestic India ₹ 425 Indian Subcontinent ₹ 425 Middle East ₹ 900 South East Asia and China ₹ 1800 Africa and West Asia ₹ 1800 Europe ₹ 2300

Why did IndiGo increase airfares? IndiGo's decision to levy fuel charges came amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran.

While announcing the introduction of the fuel charge, the airline said, “This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+% increase in fuel prices for the region.”

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The airline said Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) represents a significant share of airlines’ operating cost. "This sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines’ costs and network, including IndiGo’s," it added.

In its statement, IndiGo said it “regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment.”

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"IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate. IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers," the airlines added.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in