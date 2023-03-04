IndiGo gets govt nod to wet lease planes for US, Canada operations: Report2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
- Under the wet lease arrangement, planes are leased along with the operating crew and engineers
- Last month, IndiGo started operating Boeing 777 on the Delhi-Istanbul route
In a bid to expand its international flight operations, IndiGo said that the civil aviation ministry has granted permission to the airline to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the US and Canada. An Indigo official told PTI news agency the ministry has also given approval for IndiGo to wet lease up to two wide-body aircraft which can be used for flying to the US and Canada.
