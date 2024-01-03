IndiGo gets notice after worms found in sandwiches served on Delhi-Mumbai flight

IndiGo said on Wednesday that the airline has received a show cause notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The notice was issued “with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai," the airline was quoted by ANI as saying. It added that the airline “will be responding to the notice, as per protocol". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The show cause notice was issued to IndiGo over a complaint by a Delhi-based dietician. The woman passenger had alleged that she had found a worm in a sandwich served by IndiGo staff during a Delhi-to-Mumbai flight on December 29.

The incident happened onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on Friday. The woman passenger named Kushboo Gupta shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich onboard the flight.

In the video, the women had questioned the quality of food being served by the airline. She had said that despite informing the cabin crew about finding the worm, they continued to distribute the sandwiches to other passengers. She also wondered about the kind of training given to the airline staff and who would be responsible in case someone contracts an infection.

In a post shared on Instagram, the woman had written, "I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection.

What did IndiGo say? As the video went viral, the airline apologised and said the matter is under thorough examination. An IndiGo spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying the airline is aware of the concern raised by one of its customers regarding the experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai.

"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board," IndiGo was quoted by ANI as saying.

"Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," the spokesperson had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

