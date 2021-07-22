Delhi international airport's T2 terminal has resumed operations of flights from today after it was shut down two months ago due to a significant drop in domestic air passenger traffic .

The T2 terminal was shut down two months ago as the country was witnessing a rise in covid-19 cases across the country.

"The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of Go First, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated.

#GoAlert

Terminal Change Alert!

Flying to/from #Delhi? Ensure you stay up to date with the latest terminal changes before you Go! pic.twitter.com/T8tGiYS3lY — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 20, 2021

About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights, it said.

IndiGo in a tweet said that flight numbers 6E2000-6E2999 will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 of the Delhi international airport.

The Delhi Airport tweeted," Starting 22nd July, 00:01 AM, Terminal 2 at #DelhiAirport will resume flight operations with@IndiGo6E 2000 series and all @GoFirstairways domestic flights."

The resumption of operations at T2 from July 22 onwards will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, the statement of Delhi airport's operator DIAL said.

Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is handling flight operations.

The decision to resume T2 operations was taken after the Delhi airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states since June this year, it noted.

The T2 terminal had started handling flight operations on October 1 last year. It was shut down on May 18 this year as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the second wave of the pandemic.

