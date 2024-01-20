The passengers onboard the Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight alleged that they went through an ordeal after their flight was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather conditions and the airline refused to provide them with required assistance despite promising it in the flight. The incident comes as many airports are facing operational issues due to dense fog conditions, which reduces visibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“@IndiGo6E 6E221 Bngluru to Rnchi 19-01-24 diverted to Kolkata, Cancld, Pasngers falsely promisd hotel alternative flight, deboarded. Ground Staff denied everything, excpt fare return in week, rice packet. Regulation allows dumping at 3rd location? @JM_Scindia @Pib_MoCA@PMOIndia," a passenger named Vikram Srivastava wrote on X.

Vikram Srivastava added that the passengers included pregnant women, and elderly travelers, who were "pleading" in front of the IndiGo's staff, but the airline refused to provide any assistance and asked the passengers to make their own arrangements. He shared a video of the exchange between passengers and IndiGo staff and asked the aviation regulator DGCA to take strict action against the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo Airlines responded to the allegations and said that the flight was diverted due to bad weather conditions in Ranchi and all passengers were provided with meals. The airline added that it gave the option to passengers to either choose a refund or alternate flight.

"The flight was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather at Ranchi, and passengers were given the option of choosing another flight or receiving a refund. While some opted for another flight, others chose a refund. Additionally, all passengers were served meals at the Kolkata airport," IndiGo said as per the news agency PTI.

IndiGo is set to return to normal operations After multiple fog-induced disruptions, the operations of IndiGo Airlines are set to get back to normal mode by the weekend. Airline Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said that the fog-related delays sharply came down this week and operations are set to return to normal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...If you see, I am sure all of you have seen that...we had probably the worst fog in many years...Many of our stations in northern India were severely impacted by the fog situation...If northern India is under a blanket of deep fog, we are having a challenge," the Indigo CEO said.

"...I would expect that the cancellation (of flights) setting is completely back to normal, provided no more fog. But we can patrol a lot of things in life, but that, we can't. But it should be completely back to normal, I would say, by the weekend and in due course of next week, I do expect that our entire operation should be back to normal..., " he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!