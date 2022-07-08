IndiGo hikes pilots’ salaries by further 8%

Earlier in April, the carrier had increased pilots' salaries by 8 percent considering the steady flight operations. Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots said, "Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors, and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight percent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," reported by PTI. It had said that another hike of 6.5% will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions. However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organize a strike.