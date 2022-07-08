IndiGo hikes pilots’ salaries by further 8%

The move comes after 55 percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed on Saturday as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.
Low-cost carrier, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) have increased the salaries of the the pilots' by 8 percent.
This move comes after 55 percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed on Saturday as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.
When asked about this, Arun Kumar, who heads the aviation regulator DGCA, said on Sunday, “We are looking into this." The phase-2 of Air India’s recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and a majority of IndiGo’s cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry sources added.
As per the Financial Express report, IndiGo has also reinstated overtime allowance for pilots to the pre-Covid level and the all the changes would come into effect from 1 August, 2022.
Earlier in April, the carrier had increased pilots' salaries by 8 percent considering the steady flight operations. Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots said, "Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors, and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight percent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," reported by PTI. It had said that another hike of 6.5% will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions. However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organize a strike.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, currently operates approximately 1,600 flights —domestic and international—daily.
On 27 March, 2022, the scheduled international flight operations to international destinations resumed, ending the air-bubble arrangements in India.
The country had suspended scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
Hit hard by pandemic, IndiGo had in March 2020 announced that it will cut salaries of senior employees. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta took a 25% cut in salary while vice presidents and cockpit crew took 15% pay cut.
