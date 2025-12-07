Subscribe

IndiGo hiring: Budget carrier lifts recruitment freeze as cancellations persist, invites applications from pilots

IndiGo flight cancellations have persisted for days now. Amid the chaos, the budget carrier has invited applications from pilots to fly its A230 fleet.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated7 Dec 2025, 07:50 AM IST
IndiGo flight cancellations have shaken the entire nation

IndiGo crisis: Amid the crisis that halted India's flight operations for nearly a week now, IndiGo has lifted its freeze on pilot hiring, issuing recruitment calls for its A320 family. This comes after thousands of IndiGo flight cancellations persisted for days, owing to the new pilot resting time rules of the government, which have now been lifted.

In a notification issued on its website over Friday and Saturday, IndiGo has invited applications from captains and senior first officers (type-rated) as it lifted the hiring freeze that started months ago.

IndiGo cancellations: Airline starts hiring pilots

In a notification on Friday, IndiGo issued a recruitment call for captains and senior first officers (type-rated) for its Airbus A320 fleet.

Applicants for the senior first officer role must be 55 years of age and below, and should be an Indian national or OCI holder, IndiGo said in its job post.

They must also possess a valid DGCA issued ATPL with A320 endorsement along with valid FRTO, RTR, and Class 1 Medical, as per the post.

The pilots are required to have at least 200 hours of flying, and should have an accident and incident free record at the time of application, IndiGo said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • IndiGo has resumed pilot recruitment after a freeze due to operational challenges.
  • The airline's flight cancellations are linked to new government pilot resting time regulations.
  • This decision reflects the company's efforts to stabilize operations amid ongoing crises.
 
 
