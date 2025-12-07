IndiGo hiring: Budget carrier lifts recruitment freeze as cancellations persist, invites applications from pilots

IndiGo crisis: Amid the crisis that halted India's flight operations for nearly a week now, IndiGo has lifted its freeze on pilot hiring, issuing recruitment calls for its A320 family. This comes after thousands of IndiGo flight cancellations persisted for days, owing to the new pilot resting time rules of the government, which have now been lifted.

In a notification issued on its website over Friday and Saturday, IndiGo has invited applications from captains and senior first officers (type-rated) as it lifted the hiring freeze that started months ago.

Applicants for the senior first officer role must be 55 years of age and below, and should be an Indian national or OCI holder, IndiGo said in its job post.

They must also possess a valid DGCA issued ATPL with A320 endorsement along with valid FRTO, RTR, and Class 1 Medical, as per the post.

The pilots are required to have at least 200 hours of flying, and should have an accident and incident free record at the time of application, IndiGo said.

