Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed displeasure towards IndiGo and advised the authority to investigate the matter thoroughly and said there is a zero-tolerance for such discriminatory behaviour
The incident of budget airline IndiGo barring a specially-abled child from boarding the flight will now be investigated by a three-member team under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and will conduct a fact-finding inquiry and collect the evidence within a week from today. This information was shared by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia .
The minister in a tweet said,"Keeping the sensitive nature of the incident in mind, we have decided to conduct a fact-finding enquiry by a 3-member team under the DGCA. They will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad (place of stay of the family), and collect appropriate evidence within one week from today."
The Civil Aviation Minister said that the team will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad to collect appropriate evidence within one week.
Scindia had also expressed displeasure towards IndiGo and advised the authority to investigate the matter thoroughly and said there is a zero-tolerance for such discriminatory behaviour.
DGCA took serious note of the incident wherein a viral video shows the airline staff arguing with the family where a specially-abled child was denied boarding.
IndiGo barred boarding a specially-abled child on Saturday at the Ranchi airport as IndiGo staff reported that, the "child was in a state of panic during boarding," an airlines official told ANI.
On the other side, IndiGo's whole-time director Ronojoy Dutta expressed regret and decided to offer an electric wheelchair to the specially-abled child.
"We recognize too well that parents who dedicate their lives to the caring of physically challenged persons are the true heroes of our society. We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son," IndiGo said in a statement.
