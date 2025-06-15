Indigo issues advisory for flight delays, extended travel times due to impact of Israel-Iran war: How to check status?

Aviation major IndiGo has issued a passenger travel advisory on June 15, alerting of delays and changes routes amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict in the middle-east.

In a post on social media platform X, IndiGo said: “Travel Advisory: Due to the ongoing airspace restrictions over Iran, flight routes to and from the Gulf region are currently experiencing congestion, which may result in delays on certain sectors.”

“As we continue to operate via alternate paths, extended travel times may be expected. We recommend checking your flight status before heading to the airport. Your comfort and well-being remain our utmost priority. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” it added.

IndiGo passenger alert: How to check flight status? Passengers can use their PNR number to track the status of the IndiGo flight here - https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

Step-by-step guide to checking your flight status:

Go to the IndiGo website or mobile app or click the link provided above.

Click on the tab labelled ‘Flight Status’

Enter your destination (arrival) and departure points.

Enter the date of travel, flight number, and PNR (i.e. booking reference number).

Click on ‘Search Flight’ to generate details. The service has been put in place to address unforeseen circumstances where “the original flight schedule is impacted and compromised”, the carrier says on its website.

The airline recommends using the ‘flight tracker’ feature (applicable for both international and domestic flights) to check your latest flight schedule and plan your departure to the airport accordingly.

Impact of Israel-Iran conflict: Airspace closed over Iran, Iraq In a prior post on June 14, IndiGo had informed passengers that the airspace over Iran, Iraq and surrounding areas “continues to be unavailable”, leading to extended travel durations or delays.