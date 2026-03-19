IndiGo issues travel advisory for Delhi, Bengaluru passengers amid thunderstorms – ‘Check your flight status...’

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for its passengers whose flights are expected to fly over Delhi and Bengaluru skies as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for the cities.

Delhi is under a yellow alert for very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, the weather agency said.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “With thundershower expected to pass over Delhi and Bangalore, departures and arrivals may be slightly impacted.”

The airline said that while its teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather is likely to slow things down a bit.

“If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out,” IndiGo said.

The airline also suggested passengers allow for some extra travel time, as road traffic may also be affected.

Delhi weather today Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday, with parts of the city receiving up to 12.5 mm of rainfall. The minimum temperature stood at 17.6 degrees Celsius this morning.

According to the IMD, the capital city is expected to have a generally cloudy sky and receive more rain today.

“A spell of very light rain/drizzle accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds, speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph, is expected in the forenoon,” the weather agency said.

It also forecast “one or two spells of very light/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightening and gusty winds 30-40 Kmph gusting to 50 Kmph in the Afternoon/Evening.”

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are expected to be in the range of 28°C to 30°C and 18°C to 20°C, respectively. “The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) and the maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi.”

The weather agency said the predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northeast direction with wind reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours.

The wind speed is expected to increase, reaching up to 18 kmph from the east direction in the afternoon. By evening and night, the wind speed will likely decrease, becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction.

Bengaluru weather today The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for moderate rain/thundershowers for Bengaluru for Thursday and Friday.

The regional meteorological department said the sky over the city will remain generally cloudy today. “Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely with Gusty winds 30-40 likely,” the IMD said.

On Friday, the city is expected to receive a partly cloudy sky, alongside light to moderate rain/thundershowers. Gusty winds 30-40 kmph are likely over Bengaluru.