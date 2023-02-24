IndiGo likely to buy 'several hundred aircrafts' from Airbus

IndiGo likely to buy 'several hundred aircrafts' from Airbus2 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- The contract could be signed at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June. However, IndiGo did not comment on the development when contacted by Mint
The country's largest airline IndiGo, which is "back with a bang", is negotiating the purchase of "several hundred aircrafts" from Airbus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted as saying by French publication Les Echos.
IndiGo did not comment on the development when contacted by Mint.
The contract could be signed at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June, according to the report, adding that Le Maire made the comments during his trip to India for a G20 Summit.
An Airbus spokesperson told Reuters that the company was constantly in discussions with airlines but said he could not comment on any talks that may, or may not, be going on.
Meanwhile, low-cost carrier IndiGo has also partnered with Turkish airlines to expand its reach to Europe and has ordered as many as 500 more aircraft as part of its expansion plan.
Vinay Malhotra, Head of International Sales, said that it will help improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and to Europe. He also said the airline is currently flying 1,800 flights a day and 10 per cent of them on international routes.
IndiGo has ordered flights from European giant Airbus and US Boeing both, according to the airline officials.
Recently, Indigo's domestic rival Air India unveiled deals in a record order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.
The provisional deals include 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus and eclipse previous records for a single airline as Air India vies with domestic giant IndiGo to serve what will soon be the world's largest population.
Nipun Aggrawal, chief commercial and transformation officer (CCTO), Air India, in a LinkedIn post, mentioned that "The order comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade."
With agency inputs
