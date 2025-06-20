Indigo Madurai-bound flight with 68 onboard returns to Chennai after mid-air technical issue

A Madurai-bound private carrier suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned here, airport officials told PTI.

After flying for about half an hour, the pilot of the Indigo Airlines flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said.

“The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned,” they added.

There was no immediate response from Indigo on the matter.

(This is a developing story)