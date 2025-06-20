Indigo Madurai-bound flight with 68 onboard returns to Chennai after mid-air technical issue

An Indigo Airlines flight heading to Madurai encountered a technical problem mid-flight, leading the pilot to return to Chennai after 30 minutes.

Livemint
Published20 Jun 2025, 10:45 AM IST
All 68 passengers were safely deplaned upon landing, with no immediate comment from the airline. (Photo: Representative)
All 68 passengers were safely deplaned upon landing, with no immediate comment from the airline. (Photo: Representative)(HT_PRINT)

A Madurai-bound private carrier suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned here, airport officials told PTI.

After flying for about half an hour, the pilot of the Indigo Airlines flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said.

Also Read: Muscat-Delhi IndiGo flight makes ‘emergency landing’ in Nagpur after bomb threat

“The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned,” they added.

There was no immediate response from Indigo on the matter.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndigo Madurai-bound flight with 68 onboard returns to Chennai after mid-air technical issue
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.