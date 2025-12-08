IndiGo mass cancellations continue for 7th day- Check Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad airport-wise flight status

As the disruptions in the crisis-hit IndiGo operations entered their seventh day on Monday, the airline reportedly cancelled over 250 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on 8 December.
IndiGo has cancelled 251 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, said news agency PTI, citing sources.
IndiGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since 2 December, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports pan-India.
For the first three days, the airline failed to acknowledge the huge number of cancellations. It was only on Friday, when it cancelled 1,600 flights - a record in Indian aviation history - that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers released a video apologising for the major inconvenience caused to passengers due to the disruptions.
In another development, the aviation safety regulator, DGCA, in an order issued late Sunday evening, extended the deadline to 6 pm on Monday for CEO Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their replies to its Show Cause Notice over the ongoing disruptions in the airline's operations.
In the notices issued to Elbers and Porqueras on Saturday, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures pointed to significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management, and asked them to submit their replies within 24 hours.
(With ANI, PTI inputs)
