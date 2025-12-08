IndiGo mass cancellations continue for 7th day- Check Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad airport-wise flight status

As the disruptions in the crisis-hit IndiGo operations entered their seventh day on Monday, the airline reportedly cancelled over 250 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on 8 December.

IndiGo has cancelled 251 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, said news agency PTI, citing sources.

Also Read | Samay Raina hilariously blames ‘panoti’ guy for IndiGo fiasco

Check airport-wise flight status: At the Delhi airport , 134 IndiGo flights have been cancelled – 75 departures and 59 arrivals.

, 134 IndiGo flights have been cancelled – 75 departures and 59 arrivals. At Bengaluru 's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), a total of 127 IndiGo flights were cancelled, with 65 arrivals and 62 departures affected, news agency ANI said.

's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), a total of 127 IndiGo flights were cancelled, with 65 arrivals and 62 departures affected, news agency said. At Thiruvananthapuram , Kerala's airport, IndiGo cancelled 5 flights — 2 arrivals, 3 departures.

, Kerala's airport, IndiGo cancelled 5 flights — 2 arrivals, 3 departures. Eighteen IndiGo cancellations were reported at Ahmedabad Airport, including nine arrivals and nine departures.

Airport, including nine arrivals and nine departures. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) saw 77 IndiGo flights disrupted, including 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled.

Advertisement

Jaipur International Airport also reported multiple IndiGo cancellations, including flights to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. However, airport authorities confirmed that the situation remained calm, with no major issues reported among passengers despite the cancellations.

International Airport also reported multiple IndiGo cancellations, including flights to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. However, airport authorities confirmed that the situation remained calm, with no major issues reported among passengers despite the cancellations. Passengers were reported stranded in terminals waiting for an update on their flights at Chennai International Airport, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), and Assam's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The IndiGo crisis IndiGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since 2 December, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports pan-India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat for 3 flights

For the first three days, the airline failed to acknowledge the huge number of cancellations. It was only on Friday, when it cancelled 1,600 flights - a record in Indian aviation history - that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers released a video apologising for the major inconvenience caused to passengers due to the disruptions.

In another development, the aviation safety regulator, DGCA, in an order issued late Sunday evening, extended the deadline to 6 pm on Monday for CEO Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their replies to its Show Cause Notice over the ongoing disruptions in the airline's operations.

In the notices issued to Elbers and Porqueras on Saturday, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures pointed to significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management, and asked them to submit their replies within 24 hours.

Advertisement