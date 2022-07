IndiGo’s technicians wrote a letter to aircraft manufacturer Airbus complaining that their employer was not following standard maintenance procedures leading to risking passengers’ safety.

A letter was written by All-India Aircraft Technicians on 12 July to Airbus asking to intervene to avoid any untoward incidents with aircraft supplied by the manufacturer, HindustanTimes has reported.

“I request you to kindly intervene in this matter and ask the operators to share maintenance data of the past seven days," the letter said.

In the letter, the technicians also said, “... the operators to whom you have leased your aircraft are not following standard procedure of maintenance. From the past four days technical staff are on strike and still they are flying the aircraft without proper maintenance and even they are deferring the scheduled maintenance"

They also pointed out that the improper maintenance can have a major impact on Airbus’s image in the international market.

By naming some of airline officials who are allegedly responsible for the situation, technicians said, “They have downgraded the maintenance standards of your aircraft. You can directly question them for improper handling of aircraft."

However, the budget carrier has denied the allegations calling it baseless.

“IndiGo follows the highest standards of aircraft maintenance and adheres to all regulatory norms. Such allegations are completely baseless and are being spread with malicious intent," the company said.

Also Read: IndiGo appoints former SEBI Chairman Meleveetil Damodaran as non-independent non-executive director

Also Read: IndiGo hikes pilots’ salaries by further 8%

“We have a fleet of over 280 aircraft with high operational availability, making it one of the safest airlines in the world. We are committed to providing an on-time, affordable, safe and a courteous and hassle-free service to all our customers," it added.

This comes amid IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians had gone on sick leave during the last two days last week in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that it is keeping an eye on the situation. Following this, the carrier started disciplinary proceedings against the employees and asked them to report to the airline's doctor, along with necessary medical documents, so that the carrier can verify if they were actually sick.

In an email sent to one technician who took sick leave on 10 July, IndiGo had said that such an absence without any prior notice impacts the operations of the airline.

"Therefore...you are directed to meet our company doctors immediately along with necessary medical documents to substantiate your medical condition," it mentioned.

IndiGo had slashed the salaries of a large section of its employees when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. PTI had reported on 11 July that IndiGo has said it will "rationalize" the salaries of its AMTs and remove "anomalies cause by the pandemic".

Recently on 15 July, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second.