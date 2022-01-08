This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With travel plans getting derailed this weekend given inclement weather, Covid-19 curfews and so on, IndiGo has announced a Plan B for passengers who have had their flight cancelled or rescheduled
For passengers who have had their travel plans derailed this weekend given inclement weather, Covid-19 curfews and so on, IndiGo has announced a Plan B for passengers who have had their flight cancelled or rescheduled.
The airline website has notified, “If your flight is cancelled or rescheduled from our end, you need not worry. We have Plan B for you ! With Plan B, you can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process refund, at no additional cost."
The move comes as IndiGo airline's Twitter announced travel advisory for passengers travelling from Delhi as the national capital has been lashed by heavy rainfall since last night.
The Plan B offered by IndiGo is applicable if your flight has been cancelled, if your flight timing has been postponed by an hour or more from the scheduled time of departure, or postponed by 2 or more hours from the scheduled time of departure, the airline website notified.
“Once Plan B is availed, any further change or cancellation would be on chargeable basis as per Indigo T&C," it further notified.
IndiGo airline has also shared on Twitter, travel advisory for travellers impacted in Srinagar and Varanasi due to poor visibility.
Meanwhile, several flight cancellation have been reported at Srinagar Airport due to continuous snowfall in Kashmir. Nearly 10 outbound flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Airport were cancelled due to low visibility on Saturday. The visibility was as low as 500m at the airport, said the airport authorities.
Six Indigo flights, a Vistara flight, two SpiceJet, and one GoFirst flights have been cancelled and four flights have been rescheduled so far due to the ongoing snowfall in the city causing the low visibility.
Additionally, the snowfall has also led to the suspension of the usage of battery cars and helicopter services at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. However, the Yatra has not been hampered. It remains operational.
The weather department on Friday had predicted that the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to increase on Friday and Saturday.
