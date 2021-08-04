IndiGo offers flight tickets from 915 in new sale

"InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo") is offering to its customers booking IndiGo operated non-stop domestic flights between 06:00 hours on August 4, 2021, and 23:59 hours on August 6, 2021 (“Offer Period"), on all booking platforms, discounted fares starting from Rs. 915 (all-inclusive) for flights on certain select sectors (“Offer"). This offer is available for travel between September 1, 2021, and March 26, 2022. The Offer is not applicable to airport fees and charges and Government levied taxes," the budget carrier mentioned on its website.