IndiGo offers flight tickets from 915 in new sale

The window for booking tickets for IndiGo's ₹915 (all inclusive) flight ticket offer is open from today
Budget carrier IndiGo has opened a 3-day sale to kick-off its15th anniversary celebrations. The airline is offering fares for as low as ₹915 (all-inclusive) in the latest sale. Under this offer, tickets can be booked from today, (August 4) to 6 August. The 3-day sale is valid for travel between September 1, 2021, and March 26, 2022, the airline mentioned on its website.
"Time for SALE-brations! Grab the best fares, pack your bags and make that much awaited trip happen,' Indigo said in a tweet.
"InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo") is offering to its customers booking IndiGo operated non-stop domestic flights between 06:00 hours on August 4, 2021, and 23:59 hours on August 6, 2021 (“Offer Period"), on all booking platforms, discounted fares starting from Rs. 915 (all-inclusive) for flights on certain select sectors (“Offer"). This offer is available for travel between September 1, 2021, and March 26, 2022. The Offer is not applicable to airport fees and charges and Government levied taxes," the budget carrier mentioned on its website.
Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability of inventory and at the sole discretion of the airline, IndiGo said.
Apart from discounts on add-on services, there also are additional cashback on select bank credit cards and the Ka-ching card, the airline said on its website.
These ancillary services include 6E Bagport, 6E Flex, Fast Forward, all of which are being offered at ₹315. The car rental service is also being offered at ₹315, the airline said.
For flyers who pay for tickets at the airline's website or app with HSCBS credit cards, there is an additional 5 per cent cashback up to a maximum of ₹750. This offer is applicable on a minimum booking worth ₹3,000.
