IndiGo, a budget airline, announced on Tuesday that beginning in early 2023, it will offer service between the commercial capital of India, Mumbai and Istanbul, Turkey. Bookings for these flights began from Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

Beginning on 1 January, daily nonstop air service will be provided on the new route.

Through the code share agreement between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines, it was claimed that these new routes and increased frequencies would improve international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond.

"We have opened a new route between Mumbai and Istanbul in keeping with our goal of enhancing global connectivity from India. This will increase global capacity and give consumers more choices "stated Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales.

Earlier, IndiGo introduced its first dedicated cargo aircraft on 29 September. The domestic leader in the passenger segment averaged 0.6 tonnes of cargo on its passenger flights in 2022, with a passenger share of 56%.

It also became the leader in domestic air cargo due to the total volume generated by that. Now, the airine has an A321 with a 27-ton carrying capacity that has been converted from a passenger layout to a cargo layout.

(With inputs from PTI)