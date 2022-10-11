IndiGo opens bookings for Mumbai-Istanbul flights, service from 1 January1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:41 PM IST
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will connect Mumbai with Istanbul in Turkey from early next year
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will connect Mumbai with Istanbul in Turkey from early next year
Listen to this article
IndiGo, a budget airline, announced on Tuesday that beginning in early 2023, it will offer service between the commercial capital of India, Mumbai and Istanbul, Turkey. Bookings for these flights began from Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.