IndiGo orders 500 new aircraft to expand its reach in Europe
IndiGo has partnered with Turkish Airlines and ordered 500 new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus in a bid to expand its services in Europe
IndiGo, has announced a new partnership with Turkish Airlines to expand its reach into Europe. The airline has also ordered nearly 500 more aircraft as part of its expansion plan. This move is expected to improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and beyond.
