IndiGo, has announced a new partnership with Turkish Airlines to expand its reach into Europe. The airline has also ordered nearly 500 more aircraft as part of its expansion plan. This move is expected to improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and beyond.

As part of its new codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo will be able to carry passengers from India to Istanbul and then to over 27 destinations in Europe. These destinations include major cities in the UK, France, Italy, Ireland, Austria, and Switzerland. The airline has 76 online points within India, which means it can funnel passengers from all over India to Delhi and Mumbai, and then to Istanbul and beyond to Europe.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IndiGo's head of International Sales Vinay Malhotra while talking about the update said, “IndiGo has ordered 500 more aircraft for the expansion plan. Currently flying 1,800 flights a day and 10 percent of them on international routes. Our current international flights are concentrated around the Indian sub-continent and some other countries around"

While speaking about the agreement with Turkish Airlines, Malhotra said, “The farthest we travel is to Turkey and Istanbul. We have been very keen to fly further and that's why a partnership with Turkish airlines. This is a codeship partnership which allows us to penetrate Europe like never before,"

Malhotra says that IndiGo is offering the best connectivity to Europe while assuring the people of hassle-free in carrier service, on-time performance and affordable fares. He also revealed that IndiGo plans to launch two new destinations in the near future: Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia.

