IndiGo passenger faces consequences for tampering with emergency exit door cover

A passenger on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Delhi allegedly tampered with the emergency exit door, causing panic among other passengers. The passenger has been handed over to security personnel and an FIR has been filed against him.
Furoqon Hussain, a 40-year-old air passenger, allegedly tampered with the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight during takeoff from Hyderabad to Delhi on July 8.
As reported by PTI citing sources at Delhi airports, the incident occurred on flight 6E 5605, and upon landing at Delhi airport, Hussain was handed over to security personnel. Authorities have filed an FIR (First Information Report) against him in connection with the incident.
The unruly behaviour of the flyer caused panic among other passengers, crew and the pilot-in-command, the sources said.
Sources added, “The passenger was in seat 18A which was close to the emergency exit door. After the incident, the cover of the emergency exit was immediately restored and the passenger was relocated to another seat in the aircraft."
According to safety experts, the handle of the emergency exit door has a cover which protects it from opening due to cabin pressure or any other accidental reasons.
"If the cover is removed, then the handle is bare open and it can open while landing due to any reason and it is hazardous for the aircraft," S S Panesar, former Director of Flight Safety at erstwhile Indian Airlines, said.
A crew member from an airline told PTI that the emergency exit cover is such that it cannot open by mistake.
"You have to pull it out and it needs effort. It is only out of mischief that someone can do that," the crew member said on the condition of anonymity. "Passengers who are allocated seats closer to the emergency exit are told categorically that they should not fiddle with the cover or handle. If any passenger does it, it is clearly out of some mischief. It comes under the definition of unruly behaviour because it endangers the aircraft," the crew member said.
Following a complaint lodged by the airline, the Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the individual involved in the incident. The FIR has been filed under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to endangering the personal safety of others.
Additionally, Section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been invoked, which deals with the refusal to comply with lawful instructions given by the pilot-in-command or the aircraft crew.
