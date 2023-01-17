IndiGo passenger opens emergency exit on Chennai- Trivandrum flight, DGCA orders probe2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 03:49 PM IST
- Reports have confirmed that the IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 was on its way from Chennai to Trivandrum
Even as the series of civil aviation incidents continue to surface, the latest addition has been by an IndiGo flight from Chennai, wherein a passenger opened the emergency gate of the aircraft. The incident which took place on 10 December, 2022 panicked everyone onboard.