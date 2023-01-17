"The incident happened on December 10 on Indigo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check," said the DGCA official.