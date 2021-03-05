The sources said the passenger informed the cabin crew that he has tested positive for coronavirus
A senior Delhi Police official said it has not received any complaint from the airline about the incident so far
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a male passenger on a Pune-bound IndiGo flight was offloaded at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening after he told cabin crew that he was coronavirus positive just as the aircraft was preparing for take-off, according to sources.
The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E286 at around 5:30 pm on Thursday as the plane was getting ready for take-off to Pune.