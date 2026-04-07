IndiGo issues passenger travel advisory for flight schedules amid ‘bad weather’, IMD yellow alert in Delhi — Details

Aviation major IndiGo on Tuesday issued a passenger travel advisory notifying flyers of the likely impact on flights from Delhi amid “bad weather” in the national capital.
“Travel Advisory: Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” IndiGo said in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
According to the advisory, passengers have been requested to stay updated on the status of their flight via the IndiGo website or app.
“Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the airline stated.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 7 April issued a yellow alert in the national capital amid dark and cloudy skies, as light rain soaked Delhi, cooling the steadily rising temperatures, PTI reported.
The weather department noted that the change in weather in Delhi was due to shifting wind patterns along with the influence of a western disturbance. This is expected to keep skies partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain over the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (8 April) as well, it added.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain for today and tomorrow (7 and 8 April) to alert citizens about the chance of moderate to severe weather conditions that could cause disruption.
(With inputs from PTI)