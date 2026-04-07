IndiGo issues passenger travel advisory for flight schedules amid ‘bad weather’, IMD yellow alert in Delhi — Details

Aviation major IndiGo on Tuesday issued a passenger travel advisory notifying flyers of the likely impact on flights from Delhi amid “bad weather” in the national capital.

“Travel Advisory: Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” IndiGo said in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

IndiGo travel advisory: What should passengers do? According to the advisory, passengers have been requested to stay updated on the status of their flight via the IndiGo website or app.

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“Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the airline stated.

IMD issues yellow alert amid cloudy skies, rain The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 7 April issued a yellow alert in the national capital amid dark and cloudy skies, as light rain soaked Delhi, cooling the steadily rising temperatures, PTI reported.

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The weather department noted that the change in weather in Delhi was due to shifting wind patterns along with the influence of a western disturbance. This is expected to keep skies partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain over the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (8 April) as well, it added.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain for today and tomorrow (7 and 8 April) to alert citizens about the chance of moderate to severe weather conditions that could cause disruption.

How much rainfall has been recorded in Delhi? Between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM on Tuesday, Safdarjung recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road also received 1.8 mm.

Ayanagar logged 1.6 mm, followed by Palam at 1.2 mm. Pitampura, Pusa, Mayur Vihar and Janakpuri each recorded 1.0 mm, while Ridge reported 0.3 mm.

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Earlier in the day, between 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM, Safdarjung and Ridge recorded only a trace of rainfall. Palam logged 0.1 mm during this period, the IMD data showed.

In the preceding 24-hour period ending 8:30 AM on 7 April, Safdarjung recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall, while Palam logged 1.4 mm and Lodhi Road 1.0 mm.

Ayanagar received the highest at 3.0 mm, followed by Pusa and Mayur Vihar at 0.5 mm each. Pitampura and Janakpuri recorded no rainfall, while Ridge reported only a trace.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal, in Safdarjung. (With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn