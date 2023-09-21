Indigo passenger tries to open emergency exit mid-air, held

Various cases of unruly passengers have popped up in the past few months, but this time an act by an IndiGo passenger jeopardized the safety of other passengers when he allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door while the plane was still in the air, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to airport officials in Tripura's capital Agartala, the passenger -- Biswajit Debnath -- was stopped by other passengers when he tried to force open the emergency exit. Later, he was arrested after the flight landed.

Not only did Debnath try to open the emergency exit door, but he also allegedly misbehaved with the cabin crew. Details say the flight came from Guwahati in Assam.

In a similar incident on 20 September, a male passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that as per the standard operating procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival at Chennai.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai. The passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised, the statement said.

