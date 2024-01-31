The passengers of IndiGo airline protested at the Delhi airport after their Deoghar-bound flight was canceled at terminal 2. The announcement of cancellation enraged the passengers, who started raising slogans against IndiGo airline at the airport in the presence of security personnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not the first such complaint against the airline as in the previous few days, multiple such incidents were reported and the aviation regulator even fined the IndiGo airline. Last week, the DGCA fined Mumbai Airport ₹90 lakh and IndiGo airline ₹1.2 crore after a video went viral on social media in which passengers were seen eating openly near the airstrip of the Mumbai airport after their flight got delayed.

"Both IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and in making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport," an official aware of the development said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo increases seat-selection charges Earlier this month, the IndiGo airline announced that it is raising the seat-selection charges in select categories.

The revised pricing structure, ranging from ₹150 to ₹2000, reflects an increase of 33% at the higher end compared to the initial range of 150 to 1500. IndiGo designates certain seats as "XL," offering additional legroom or, in the case of first-row seats, facilitating early deplaning for passengers.

The increase in seat-selection charges came as IndiGo decided to withdraw the collection of fuel charges from passengers, which reduced the overall ticket amount by almost ₹1,000. The move came after a reduction in the prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo was the first airline to levy fuel charges last year to offset the spike in ATF prices.

