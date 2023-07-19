Amid a social media uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a 10-year-old girl working as domestic help, IndiGo, Wednesday said the airline has derostered the employee from duties and the matter is being investigated.

Without specifically mentioning about the case, IndiGo—a low-cost airline--said “it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said around 9 am in morning, the police recieved an information regarding the mistreatment of a child who worked as a domestic help in Dwarka.

It was found that a 10-year-old girl, who had been working at the couple's house for the last two months, was beaten up by the duo early today. The alleged assault was also witnessed by the minor's relatives.

After the matter came to notice, a crowd gathered outside the couple's residence. They confronted the couple and later manhandled them, the DCP said.

The minor girl was medically examined and counselled by a counsellor, he added. The victim has injuries around her eyes and also has burn marks on her body, the police said.

"We have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," the DCP said.

According to the minor, while she was doing her work, the woman started scolding and thrashing her saying she was not cleaning the balcony properly, the victim's relative said.

Dwarka police said the accused – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – have been arrested for assaulting the minor.

Dwarka police further said, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another carrier.

When asked if an action would be taken against those who manhandled the couple, the DCP said that the action will be taken as per the complaint.