IndiGo pilot set to steer Nagpur-Pune flight passes away after collapsing at boarding gate
An IndiGo pilot died on Thursday afternoon after collapsing near a boarding gate at Nagpur airport. The official had been slated to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight and collapsed while waiting in the security hold area. He was rushed to the KIMS-Kingsway Hospital and subsequently declared brought dead.