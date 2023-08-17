comScore
An IndiGo pilot died on Thursday afternoon after collapsing near a boarding gate at Nagpur airport. The official had been slated to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight and collapsed while waiting in the security hold area. He was rushed to the KIMS-Kingsway Hospital and subsequently declared brought dead.

According to the hospital the pilot appeared prima facie to have died due to "sudden cardiac arrest". A spokesperson said the emergency team of the hospital gave him CPR but he did not respond. 

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the airline said.

According to details shared by IndiGo the unnamed pilot had operated the Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur sector in the early hours of  Wednesday. "Thereafter he had 27 hours of rest and was scheduled for four sectors today with departure at 1 pm. Departure from Nagpur was to be his first sector," the airline said.

This is the third pilot death to be reported in the span of four days. A Qatar Airways pilot travelling as a passenger on board a Delhi-Doha flight had passed away on Wednesday after falling ill mid-flight. Flight QR 579 was diverted to Dubai following the medical emergency. Meanwhile another pilot passed away while on board a Chile LATAM flight from Miami to Santiago on August 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
