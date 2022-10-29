IndiGo plane engine catches fire; Aviation ministry tells DGCA to furnish report

IndiGo plane engine catches fire; Aviation ministry tells DGCA to furnish report2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 05:36 AM IST
- IndiGo said it arranged an alternate aircraft that took off at 12:16 am from Delhi airport on Saturday
An IndiGo plane declared an emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday night after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing. The flight had 184 people onboard--177 passengers and seven crew members. The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft later returned to the bay and the passengers were deboarded safely.