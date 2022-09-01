Notably, this is the second such incident during the day where a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical issues, while the DGCA official said that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2. Fortunately, the plane landed safely and has been grounded and the official notified that DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, the PTI report said.