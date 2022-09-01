This is the second such incident during the day where a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical issues, DGCA official informed that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine
A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official on Thursday informed that an IndiGo aircraft enroute to Udaipur returned to the national capital due to "engine vibrations" and the plane has been grounded. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, according to news agency PTI report.
Notably, this is the second such incident during the day where a plane returned to Delhi airport due to technical issues, while the DGCA official said that an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2. Fortunately, the plane landed safely and has been grounded and the official notified that DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, the PTI report said.
Meanwhile, in another development, IndiGo on Wednesday said the removal of airfare caps will help airlines to increase their passenger load factors by offering discounted fares. With the government doing away with the airfare limits after more than two years, travel agents are also optimistic that ticket prices are likely to go down in the coming months, especially due to the upcoming festival season, according to news agency PTI report.
The country's second-largest airline Vistara said it will continue to have a balanced pricing strategy. The upper and lower limits on airfares on the basis of flight duration were put in place back in May 2020 after the resumption of scheduled domestic air services. Scheduled domestic flights were suspended for two months starting from late March 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
On August 10, the civil aviation ministry announced that airfare caps will be removed from August 31 amid the domestic air traffic being on the recovery path as well as a relative decline in jet fuel prices. An IndiGo spokesperson said the government's decision to remove airfare caps is a welcome move and will allow airlines to follow dynamic pricing on airfares, as per the PTI report.
"It will also help airlines increase their passenger load factor by offering discounted fares on respective sectors, offering affordable fares. Overall, this will help airlines sustain with better PLFs (Passenger Load Factors) and benefit consumers as airlines will be able to offer affordable fares," the spokesperson told PTI.
