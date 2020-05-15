New Delhi: IndiGo promoter Rahul Bhatia-owned InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) will participate in the sale process of Virgin Australia, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The company did not give further details. "As regards Virgin Australia, InterGlobe Enterprises has signed an agreement to participate in the sale process and is bound by the confidentiality requirements of that agreement," a spokesperson of InterGlobe Enterprises said in a statement.

Cash-strapped Virgin Atlantic Australia had grounded its operations last month amid the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The airline, Australia's second largest, had appointed Deloitte to oversee its voluntary administration, after the country's government refused to bail out the debt-ridden carrier.

Other parties in the sale process are Australian private equity firm BGH Capital, global investment giants Bain Capital, Brookfield and Oaktree Capital Management, Macquarie Group, Indigo Partners, and three Australian states; Queensland, NSW and Victoria, Australian publication Financial Review had recently reported.

Rahul Bhatia-controlled InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) holds over 38% stake in India's largest domestic airline IndiGo.

