IndiGo, Qatar Airways announce special offer on airfares ahead of Diwali; How to book 'discounted' flight tickets

As the festive season takes off and Diwali travel rush is on the rise, IndiGo announced special scheme on airfares on October 13. Passengers can book flight tickets at a discount in the remaining 4 days of the offer period which ends on October 17.

Advertisement

The post on X states, “Our flying connections sale is now live. Book connecting flights with domestic fares starting at ₹2,390 and international fares starting at ₹8,990. #goIndiGo. Book now: https://bit.ly/470Ujcz.”

Where to book IndiGo flight tickets and how to avail offer? Those globetrotters planning to make one-way or round-trip bookings in the next 5 months, must buy flight tickets before October 17. Those who willl make decision to fly and book tickets before the given deadline will be offered special airfares, with domestic fares starting at ₹2,390 and international fares starting at ₹8,990. The offer is valid for travel scheduled in the coming five months — from November 1, 2025 till March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Also Read | Industrialist Jindal slams IndiGo after ‘bent’ wheelchair returned to daughter

How to book tickets? Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo's official website ‘www.goindigo.in’ or via IndiGo mobile app (Android or iOS). Other methods to book flight tickets include IndiGo 6ESkai or via IndiGo WhatsApp number +917065145858 or through select Travel Partners’ website or mobile app.

Advertisement

IndiGo is offering “its customers special all-inclusive one-way fares on select domestic and select international sectors operated as connecting flights,” the website states.

Detailing the offer period validity, it further notes, “These fares are applicable only to one-way flights, whether booked as standalone one-way booking or as part of a round-trip booking. This offer is valid from 00:01 hours on October 13, 2025 up to 23:59 hours on October 17, 2025 (“Offer Period”) for travel scheduled from November 01, 2025 till March 31, 2026 (“Offer”).”

Another exciting offer available during the same period is 35 percent discount on hotel bookings, available on goindigo.in. To avail the offer, travel enthusiasts need to use the voucher code HOTEL35.

Qatar Airways Marking the festival of lights, Qatar Airways launched Diwali offer which ensures up to 25 percent saving on flight tickets from 13 cities in India to America, Africa and Europe. Travellers can avail discount by booking flight tickets before October 23 deadline for travel scheduled before March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

SpiceJet's Diwali bonanza SpiceJet launched special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with several Tier 1 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. On the auspicious festival of Diwali, devotees and tourists will be able to visit Shri Ram Temple through these connecting flights. Meanwhile, the proposal for direct flight from Mumbai is also in the pipeline for the upcoming winter season.