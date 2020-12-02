IndiGo reaches 70% of its pre-covid capacity, operating 1,000 daily flights

NEW DELHI : IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70% of its pre-covid capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Also Read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

At the time of resumption, the government had allowed airlines to operate not more than 33% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. In the subsequent months, this limit was gradually increased and it currently stands at 70%.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We are currently operating at around 70% of our pre-COVID capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021."

"From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown," he said in a statement.

Earlier in June, Dutta had told PTI in an interview that IndiGo was aiming to operate 70% of its pre-COVID flights by the end of this year.

Currently, the budget carrier is operating 100-130 scheduled flights from three key metro cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, operated around 1,500 daily flights before the pandemic hit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via