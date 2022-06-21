'Indigo didn't serve my crying kid,' complains passenger: Twitter responds

Even after requesting them for the same multiple times, the Indigo cabin crew maintained that they are supposed to serve the corporate client first, the flyer said
An Indigo passenger recently complained that the airline crew refused food to his 6-year-old child simply because they are supposed to serve the corporate client first. The child went on crying for the whole time.
The passenger Dr. OBGYN later took to Twitter to express his plight. He wrote, “The great IndiGo6E experience: My six-year-old kid was hungry. Requested the cabin crew to give her any food available, and willing to pay for it."
He further asserted that even after requesting them for the same multiple times, the cabin crew maintained that they are supposed to serve the corporate client first.
“My daughter kept crying during the whole flight but they (the cabin crew) didn’t serve (food to her)," he added.
Following the complaint, the airlines said, "Sir, we understand what you must have gone through. Hope she is fine now. We'll certainly look into it and will connect with you tomorrow during working hours at your registered number."
Social media had a mixed reaction to the tweet. Though some criticised the airline for the same, others thought the parents should have carried food for the child.
One said, Surprised. Indigo is wrong. What are you as a parent. You had many options. pre book with airline. Carry some biscuits for your own child. We always do that. My child is my responsibility not of the whole world.
See that's the business model of low cost airlines. You literally pay for just the ticket and nothing else. I'm okay having to pay for food and water in-flight, but to refuse saying they'll serve corporate clients first while a child goes hungry is insensitive to the core, said another passenger.
No, this tweet is not about the money. It's about attitude and common sense on part of the staff. Or lack of it. Further, it may be about this tendency to cut corners everywhere, added another follower
Indigo under DGCA scanner for inappropriate handling of passengers
The airline came under the DGCA scanner last month after a harrowing experience of an adolescent with special needs and his parents when they were not allowed to board a flight by the staff of IndiGo airlines on account of being a ‘risk to other passengers. Later, the airline apologised for the incident and CEO also offered to buy a wheelchair for the specially-abled child
Meanwhile, the competent authority in DGCA imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh on Indigo in the matter. The civil aviation regulator also issued guidelines for airlines regarding specially-abled passengers. The draft rules issued by the DGCA last month stated: "Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability."
"However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take the appropriate call," it mentioned.
