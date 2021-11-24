India’s leading airline, IndiGo, today announced the resumption of flights to Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from November 29, 2021.

Singapore has reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries.

Singapore's vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with India will start on November 29, with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on Monday.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements

Following incorporation of air bubble between India and Singapore, IndiGo said it has been allocated a total of 3,618 seats per week, of which 1,624 seats will be operated on the Chennai – Singapore route.

The rest of the capacity will be utilised under non-VTL conditions for travel to and from Singapore.

“As we eventually come out of the pandemic, we are happy to resume flights to Singapore under the air bubble agreement. International connectivity under air bubble arrangement has been helpful in slowly bringing back the international travel demand. The situation is improving rapidly, and we are hopeful that this will further help citizens of India and Singapore to travel with ease for various purposes," said IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

Vacccinated travel lane (VTL) guidelines

- Passengers travelling under VTL must be fully vaccinated and present a digital proof of vaccination.

- Travellers will have to undergo two Covid-19 tests – a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore while another test on-arrival at Changi airport.

- After teststravellers will have to remain self-isolated until the result is confirmed to be negative.

- Children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel under the VTL into Singapore if they are accompanied by a VTL traveller who meets all VTL requirements.

- Travellers are also advised to check the entry requirements imposed by the respective VTL countries

- Short-term visitors must purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of Singapore $30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore.

- All visitors must use the Trace Together app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing. After leaving Singapore, the Trace Together app data must be kept for 21 days.

- If any VTL requirements are not met, Singapore citizens and permanent residents must serve a seven or 10-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival, depending on their travel history.

- All travellers aged between 12 to 18 years shall not be allowed to travel on VTL flights.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.