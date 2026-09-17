IndiGo revises add-on fees: Infant travel up 50%, excess baggage now ₹800/kg | Here's how much you have to pay now

IndiGo is making several add-on services costlier, which means you will now have to shell out more money to avail services like infant travel, unaccompanied minor assistance, priority services, excess baggage, and travel certificates.

The add-on services will significantly increase passengers' travel costs beyond the basic airfare.

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Here's a look at the revised charges: As per media reports, the infant travel fee has been increased to ₹ 3,000 from ₹ 2,000, a sharp 50% increase. It applies to infants under 2 years of age. A ticket needs to be booked for them, despite the fact that they do not receive a separate seat under the arrangement

3,000 from 2,000, a sharp 50% increase. It applies to infants under 2 years of age. A ticket needs to be booked for them, despite the fact that they do not receive a separate seat under the arrangement The fee for unaccompanied minors has been increased by ₹ 999, that mean individual availing the service will now have to pay ₹ 5,999. This service applies to children travelling without an accompanying adult, in accordance with the airline's applicable rules.

999, that mean individual availing the service will now have to pay 5,999. This service applies to children travelling without an accompanying adult, in accordance with the airline's applicable rules. On international flights, the unaccompanied minor service will cost ₹ 12,999.

12,999. Carrying excess baggage will now cost ₹ 800 per kg, up from ₹ 700 earlier, increasing the additional cost by ₹ 100 per extra kilogram.

800 per kg, up from 700 earlier, increasing the additional cost by 100 per extra kilogram. IndiGo has increased the fee for priority check-in and boarding by ₹ 200, raising it to ₹ 650 from ₹ 450 earlier.

200, raising it to 650 from 450 earlier. The airline has also raised the cost of a travel certificate to ₹ 300, up from ₹ 200 under the previous fee structure.

300, up from 200 under the previous fee structure. The airline has also increased the price of its Fast Forward service, which provides passengers with priority check-in and boarding. The fee has been raised from ₹ 500 to ₹ 650, while the charge for international flights stands at ₹ 850 per sector. So, if you are travelling by IndiGo, you may need to check the applicable service and baggage fees when calculating your total travel expenses.

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With a fleet of over 430 planes, the airline operates nearly 2,200 daily flights.

Airline, airport stocks gain despite lower ATF export levy The Finance Ministry has reduced the export levy on ATF to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre, effective September 16. The government has also cut the export levy on petrol to ₹0.5 per litre from ₹1.5 per litre and the total levy on diesel to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre.

The latest move comes as the government reviews export levies on petroleum products every fortnight based on international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF.

The development weighed on the shares of airline and airport companies, which had gained in early trade on Thursday.

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Among airline-related stocks, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, was trading at ₹4,759.50, up ₹26 or 0.55 per cent in early trade on Thursday.

SpiceJet shares were trading at ₹8.25, up 0.08 or 0.98 per cent. GMR Airports, which operates airport assets, was trading at ₹93.61, up ₹1.15 or 1.24 per cent.

IndiGo Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home IndiGo revises add-on fees: Infant travel up 50%, excess baggage now ₹800/kg | Here's how much you have to pay now