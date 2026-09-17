IndiGo revises add-on fees: Infant travel up 50%, excess baggage now ₹800/kg | Here's how much you have to pay now

IndiGo is making several add-on services costlier, which means you will now have to shell out more money to avail services like infant travel, unaccompanied minor assistance, priority services, excess baggage, and travel certificates.
The add-on services will significantly increase passengers' travel costs beyond the basic airfare.
So, if you are travelling by IndiGo, you may need to check the applicable service and baggage fees when calculating your total travel expenses.
With a fleet of over 430 planes, the airline operates nearly 2,200 daily flights.
The Finance Ministry has reduced the export levy on ATF to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre, effective September 16. The government has also cut the export levy on petrol to ₹0.5 per litre from ₹1.5 per litre and the total levy on diesel to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre.
The latest move comes as the government reviews export levies on petroleum products every fortnight based on international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF.
The development weighed on the shares of airline and airport companies, which had gained in early trade on Thursday.
Among airline-related stocks, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, was trading at ₹4,759.50, up ₹26 or 0.55 per cent in early trade on Thursday.
SpiceJet shares were trading at ₹8.25, up 0.08 or 0.98 per cent. GMR Airports, which operates airport assets, was trading at ₹93.61, up ₹1.15 or 1.24 per cent.