IndiGo says cancellations dropped below 850 flights on Saturday — ‘Teams focused on stabilising schedules’

Amid mass flight cancellations and delays at several major airports across the country for the fifth day, IndiGo on Saturday said that the airline is working to bring its operations back on track

In an official statement, the airline said that teams are focused on restoring schedules, reducing delays and assisting affected passengers through this period.

IndiGo, the country's largest carrier also claimed that the cancellations have dropped.

“Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days.”

The airline said it expects further reductions in cancellations over the next few days as recovery efforts continue.

Refund status of the cancelled flights The carrier also noted that it is addressing all customer refunds on priority, and working closely with airports and partners to ensure timely updates are shared with affected customers at terminals, on its official website, and through direct notifications.

It also strongly urged flyers to check the latest updates on the airline's official “flight status” page before heading to the airport.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed IndiGo to provide compensation to passengers whose flights were cancelled or disrupted, with payments due by by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

The Ministry has also instructed airlines not to charge any rescheduling fee for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations, along with issuing a warning that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will attract regulatory action, as per an official statement released on Saturday.

Chaos at airports amid disruption IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted for the fifth straight day on Saturday, 6 December, with more than 400 flights cancelled across four major airports. This widespread chaos has left thousands of passengers stranded.

The mass cancellations and delays stem from an acute pilot shortage. New Flight Duty Time limitations (FDTL) rules raised weekly rest to 48 hours, extended night limits and cut night landings to two. However, the rules were later withdrawn by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in view of the deteriorating situation.