IndiGo sets up crisis unit to fast-track refunds, baggage clearance and full ops

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): IndiGo officials on Monday said a Crisis Management Group (CMG), set up on December 4, is meeting daily to monitor the ongoing disruption.

The CMG was constituted during the first meeting on December 4 and has been meeting daily to closely monitor all matters related to the current situation.

The officials highlighted that the CMG's key priorities include restoring 100 percent operational integrity, ensuring the timely flow of information, expediting refunds and rescheduling of flights, and facilitating the return of passenger baggage.

"We continue to work around the clock to bring the network back to full capacity," IndiGo officials said.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7, citing operational constraints linked to the scale of the airline's nationwide operations and several unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across multiple airports.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed.

The regulator cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply within the extended timeline will result in the regulator proceeding ex parte, based on the available records.

The DGCA said it continues to monitor the situation and remains focused on passenger safety, regulatory compliance and restoration of normal operations.

Earlier, IndiGo had confirmed that it received the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 after major disruptions affected its flight network across the country. The airline asked for more time to respond. In a letter to the regulator, Isidre Porqueras Orea, IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Operating Officer, wrote, "We request your good offices to kindly grant us an extension of time at least till 1800 hours tomorrow (i.e. 08.12.2025), or such other extended period to reply, as deemed fit."