In view of the full lockdown announced by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of coronavirus, budget airline IndiGo has issued a statement and said that due to complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on 09th Jan 2022, public transport may be disrupted. Passengers are requested to keep extra travel time in hand and make their travel arrangements accordingly.

The Tamil Nadu government on 5 January announced night curfews that came into effect from January 6 and full lockdowns on Sundays to be in effect till January 20 as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, in view of the full lockdown announced by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has revised the schedule of suburban trains on Sundays with effect from January 9. The Southern Railway has appealed passengers taking suburban trains to adhere to COVID-19 behaviour and extend their cooperation, a press release said here on Friday.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Visit Plan B here: https://t.co/utMoqvFLDs. #TamilNadu

Options available on Plan B are the same that are offered at our contact center. pic.twitter.com/lh4Nx2Sr5W — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 7, 2022

Accordingly on Sundays, 113 EMU services would be run between Chennai Central - Arakkonam Sections, 60 services in the Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi route, 36 services in Chennai Beach - Velachery MRTS section and 120 services in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpet sections. EMU specials would also be operated between Avadi-Pattabiram Military Siding 'E' Depot, Pattabiram-Pattabiram Military 'E' Siding Depot, the release said. In total, 343 train services would be operated on Sundays, a press release said.

Also, Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State health department on Friday.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 27,76,413 including 30,817 active cases.

A total of eight people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 36,833.

As many as 984 persons recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 27,08,763 in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.