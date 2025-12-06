IndiGo shares big update amid ongoing crisis, says 95% of network connectivity re-established

After several flight cancellations and delays over the last five days, Indigo has informed that it has restored 95% of network connectivity. The airline thanked customers and partners for their patience and support during this challenging period.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 6 December, IndiGo said, “With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations.” The airline assured that it would operate 1,500 flights by the end of Saturday.