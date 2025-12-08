IndiGo shares update on refunds, offers full waiver to passengers affected by mass disruption | Who's eligible?

IndiGo has announced that refunds for flights cancelled between December 3 and 15, 2025 are already being processed. Passengers affected by the mass disruption can also avail a full waiver on change and cancellation fees for bookings valid until December 15. IndiGo has started to normalise its operations after days of mass disruptions, which resulted in hundreds of cancellations and delays in flight operations.

Refunds will be credited to the original payment method and may appear as one or two transactions. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and assured that its teams are working tirelessly both on the ground and behind the scenes to support passengers and restore normal operations.

What IndiGo said on refunds and who's eligible? IndiGo said in its statement that refunds have been processed for those who were to travel between December 3 and 15 but had their flights cancelled due to mass disruptions in the airline operations.

“We’d like to inform you that refunds for flights cancelled between 3rd December 2025 and 15th December 2025 are already being processed,” it said.

“In case your plans have changed due to the disruption, we are also offering a full waiver on change and cancellation requests for all bookings valid for travel till 15th December 2025. You can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/4iGWxU9 and following the simple steps. Refunds will be credited to the original payment method and may appear as one or two transactions,” it said.