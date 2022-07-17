IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi

IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
- IndiGo is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi. This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks
Budget carrier IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport. The airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi as reported by news agency ANI. This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.
Budget carrier IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport. The airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi as reported by news agency ANI. This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.
“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.
“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.
Earlier, IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi on 5 July as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.
Earlier, IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi on 5 July as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.
On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.
On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.
The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.
The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.
Meanwhile, On Friday, an IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. The DGCA is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, they said.
Meanwhile, On Friday, an IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. The DGCA is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, they said.
The officials said the pilots of IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second.
The officials said the pilots of IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second.
The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.
The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.
In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute."
In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute."
"As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," it added.
"As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," it added.