IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India warn of flight cancellation, delays as fog hits Delhi, Chandigarh, Patna, other airports

Multiple IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India flights were cancelled or delayed as fog disrupted flight operations on Sunday. As per latest update, IndiGo has cancelled 13 flights scheduled for 28 December mainly due to adverse weather conditions across several airports. Two of the affected services were cancelled due to operational reasons, PTI reported.
In the wake of low visibility conditions due to fog, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 6:00 AM. Warning against disruptions and delays, the notification said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport.”
Multiple airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, also issued a travel advisory citing dense fog and reduced visibility across parts of northern India.
This advisory comes a day after IndiGo had cancelled 57 flights across their network at several airports. In its travel advisory on Saturday, it suggested that multiple flights were cancelled amid forecast of fog later this evening across Chandigarh.
The IndiGo cancellations impacted several key routes to and from major cities like Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Pune, PTI reported.
The aviation watchdog DGCA designated 10 December 2025 to 10 February 2025 as the official fog window for this winter. It urged airlines to follow CAT-IIIB low-visibility operating norms. Airlines were instructed to mandatorily roster pilots trained to operate in low-visibility conditions. Further requirement for this period entails use of CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft fleet.
Category IIIB-compliant aircrafts are those planes that are equipped with specialised technology to enable landings at a runway visual range of 50 metres. Meanwhile, CAT-III A allows landings at a runway visual range of 200 metres due to its precision instrument.
